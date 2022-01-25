Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar launched a social media property named ‘Limitless’, says every girl child has limitless potential to shine bright | Manushi Chhillar is bringing to the fore the story of influential women – a great series ‘Limitless’ started

Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar, who will soon be making her big screen debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited film ‘Prithviraj’, is launching a big ticket social media property called ‘Limitless’, where she is seen as one of the country’s most inspiring women. icon).

Manushi herself is a young achiever and wants to bring out the story of these influential women to the world and also what drives her to break the persistent gender stereotypes.

Manushi says, “Growing up and even now, I have been influenced by many women icons who continue to break stereotypes. They inspire women around the world to dream big. I have always had an idea to create a digital property that can give me a chance to interact with these icons and help me learn more about their lives, how their brains work and what they do. inspires them.”

She adds, “What better day than National Girl Child Day to launch this project with Geeta Phogat, a brilliant athlete and icon in every sense, which is really close to my heart. We are one and the same. Belongs to the state and her contribution in making women aware is amazing. She has changed the discourse on women’s rights in our state and country.”

Manushi further adds, “It is an honor to start this special project with Geeta named ‘Limitless’. I hope everyone enjoys our conversation. I have always wanted to create a platform that will help the nation. Bringing together female icons from across the world.”

On naming this digital IP as Limitless, Manushi says – “Limitless speaks volumes about this project – it will celebrate the limitless potential of being a woman. Through the voices of these icons, we aim to help the society. What is needed is to start the conversation to improve and promote a sense of equality. I am going to work hard to build this up in the coming months.”

She adds, “Every girl has an immense potential to shine – all they need is the right support system and the right environment to continually enable them to realize their true potential. Through this series of conversations, we are going to share some Would look forward to interacting with the most popular girls who, through their will power and talent, are icons of modern India. They are an inspiration to girls across the country.”

On this National Girl Child Day, UNICEF has also joined Manushi to raise her voice for gender equality. Manushi, who talks about equal rights for girls, says, “It is a big paradox, that while on one hand women in our country are leading the highest level in every field like politics, business, arts, sports, education and science etc. , yet violence against girls and women and, gender discrimination, child marriage and female feticide are common. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of many of these gender biases. As leaders and problem-solvers I have also seen the leadership potential and vitality of girls and women in their communities.”

She adds, “I want every girl to have an equal opportunity. She lives a life free from discrimination and social prejudice, while being able to use her abilities to the fullest to fulfill her dreams. Adopting the spirit of gender equality It makes the society better, healthier progressive and that is my message for today.”

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 13:42 [IST]