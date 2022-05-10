Prithviraj breaks record of the most viewed Hindi film trailer in 24 hours | akshay kumar prithviraj most viewed hindi movie trailer

Major Vs Prithviraj Interestingly, on May 9, along with Prithviraj, the trailer of Telugu film Major was also launched in Hindi. This trailer was launched by Salman Khan himself. While Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj trailer got mixed response, Major trailer was highly praised. But the Major Trailer has earned only 8 million views in Hindi which can reach 12 million in 24 hours. Strong criticism of Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar has faced severe criticism after watching the trailer of Prithviraj. Somebody called Akshay Kumar the wrong choice for this role, while some accused him of not working hard for this role. If someone did not consider his age of 55 as suitable for this character, then someone saw a glimpse of Housefull’s Bala in Prithviraj. But fans of Akshay Kumar believe that he has breathed life into the character of Prithviraj. Disappointment for Manushi However, apart from the casting of Akshay Kumar in the Prithviraj trailer, nothing has been criticized. Everyone liked the look of the film. But fans are getting a lot of disappointment for Manushi Chillar. Fans feel that Manushi Chhillar, as beautiful as she looks on screen, needed a better debut. Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in a film with Vicky Kaushal for Yash Raj Films after Prithviraj. Other missing characters Interestingly, Sonu Sood wins hearts with his appearance in the trailer, but still Akshay Kumar dominates the entire trailer so much that there is no talk of any other character. Whereas, the problem of the audience is that Prithviraj is not Prithviraj, but Akshay Kumar is alive, wearing the costumes of the old decades. READ Also Netflix debuts a brand new feature, and it might save your favorite show from being canceled... --> -->

Compare Rajamouli and Bhansali

Prithviraj is being directly compared with Rajamouli and Bhansali and Prithviraj is being left behind in this comparison. Actually, Bhansali and Rajamouli have raised the level of period drama and historical drama quite high. While audiences have seen the grandeur with Baahubali and RRR, Bhansali’s with Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat has seen amazing and beautiful frames. In comparison to all this, Prithviraj seems to be left behind.

dialogues are ineffective

Interestingly, some of the best dialogues with films like Baahubali, RRR, Padmavat and Bajirao Mastani were etched into the audience’s mind along with the trailer. But Prithviraj has not been able to do something unique and unique. The dialogues of the trailer have been ineffective. On the other hand, the strongest aspect of grand films is the music which has been missing from the trailer of Prithviraj.

Prithviraj on 3rd June

Despite all these criticisms, it is believed that Prithviraj will open well at the box office. The film is releasing on June 3. The trailer may have received mixed reactions but despite this, the trailer will be watched by around 52 million people in 24 hours which in itself is a bugle for the film’s success.