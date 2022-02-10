Prithviraj new release date: Akshay Kumar makes announcement with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood’s first look posters | Akshay Kumar announces the release date of ‘Prithviraj’ – see the first look poster of Manushi, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt

Manushi Chhillar debut

Sharing the poster of Manushi Chhillar, Akshay wrote- “Stay firm in vows, pure in love, such a princess Sanyogita, is the pride of India!”

The film is mainly inspired by Chand Bardai’s epic Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj Raso is an epic written in Hindi which depicts the life and character of Prithviraj in the best possible way.

Sanjay Dutt

At the same time, sharing a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, the actor wrote – “Bhima in valor, Narasimha in the battlefield, such emperor Prithviraj’s uncle and feudal lord, Kaka Kanh may be victorious.”

The film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi feels that the tales of great warriors like Prithviraj are highly relevant even in the present era, where good is in constant struggle with evil.

Sonu Sood

At the same time, sharing a glimpse of Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar wrote – “Mercury in intelligence, Jupiter in policy, Kalidas in poetry, salute to such great poet Chand Vardai!”

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari and Kranti Jha in important roles.

Prithvi Raj Chauhan

Prithviraj Chauhan (reign: 1178-1192) had achieved military success against several neighboring Hindu kingdoms. In particular he was successful against the Chandela king Parmardidev. He also stopped the initial invasion of the ruler of the Ghori dynasty, Mohammad Ghori.

