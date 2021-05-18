Prithviraj Sukumaran reunites with his Classmates co-stars over video call; says, ‘I’m lucky to be home’

Prithviraj Sukumaran reunites with his Classmates co-stars over video name; says, ‘I am lucky to be house’





The lockdown has given folks sufficient time to reconnect with outdated pals and forgotten kinfolk. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith, Narain and Jayasurya who labored collectively within the blockbuster, Classmates had a chat over a video name. It appears that they had this name final yr after the pandemic had compelled a lockdown in India. The 4 actors are good pals in actual life too. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a screenshot on Instagram. He wrote he was glad that he was house this time spherical. Final yr, he was caught in Jordan. He was there taking pictures for the movie, Aadujeevitham. The crew had to cease work and keep there until the lockdown eased down. Additionally Learn – Naragasooran trailer: Arvind Swami and Shriya Saran’s thriller appears intriguing – watch video

The workforce had been taking pictures in Wadi Rum in Jordan amidst the pandemic because the authorities felt they had been at an remoted place. Nonetheless, the shoot had to cease after they elevated the restrictions to fight the unfold of the virus. Then, Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Blessy had sought assist to come again to India. This time, the loss of life toll in India due to COVID-19 is far greater and the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed. Kerala is without doubt one of the worst affected states in India. Prithviraj mentioned that he would love to meet his co-stars subsequent yr however in particular person. Additionally Learn – Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Indrajith, Justice League, Coco and Aramm dominate Chennai field workplace

In his caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Final yr’s lockdown, we put out an identical screenshot. Distinction this time being, I’m lucky to be at house with household as opposed to the center of the desert, and India is waging a battle far harder than similar time a yr again. As a lot as we get pleasure from doing this, we hope the following time it’s out of alternative, and never as a result of we can’t meet up for actual! Keep house. Keep secure. #Classmates (sic)” Additionally Learn – Dileep in and as Valayar Paramasivam

Classmates was made by filmmaker Lal Jose. The film was an enormous hit on the field workplace and obtained remade in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. It revolved round a bunch of pals who graduated in 1991.

