Prithviraj Teaser- Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer epic saga teaser drops in | Prithviraj Teaser – First glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film

Prithviraj Teaser- Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer epic saga teaser drops in

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The wait of the fans is finally over. Yash Raj Films has released the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer film Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of famous ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in this historical period drama. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also going to be seen in important roles in the film. His strong glimpse can be seen in the teaser.

The director of the film ‘Prithviraj’ is Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. In this 1 minute and 22 second teaser, we are given a glimpse of all the characters. Also, it is a sure thing that the film is going to be full of dialogues.

Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. While this film will tell the heroic saga of Prithviraj, it will also narrate his immortal love story with Sanyogita.

Releasing the teaser of Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar said, “This teaser captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the great warrior emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. It is our tribute to his valor and his life. The more I read about him, the more I read about him. Equally I was amazed at how he lived each and every moment of his glorious life for his country and his values.

He further added, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most honest kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians across the world would like to salute this mighty braveheart.” We have tried to present the story of his life in the most authentic way possible and the film is a tribute to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

Let’s see below the first glimpse of all the characters from the film-