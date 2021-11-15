Prithviraj Teaser- Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer epic saga teaser drops in | Prithviraj Teaser – First glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
The wait of the fans is finally over. Yash Raj Films has released the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer film Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of famous ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in this historical period drama. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also going to be seen in important roles in the film. His strong glimpse can be seen in the teaser.
The director of the film ‘Prithviraj’ is Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. In this 1 minute and 22 second teaser, we are given a glimpse of all the characters. Also, it is a sure thing that the film is going to be full of dialogues.
Sooryavanshi Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s bang entry in 200 crore club
Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. While this film will tell the heroic saga of Prithviraj, it will also narrate his immortal love story with Sanyogita.
Releasing the teaser of Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar said, “This teaser captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the great warrior emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. It is our tribute to his valor and his life. The more I read about him, the more I read about him. Equally I was amazed at how he lived each and every moment of his glorious life for his country and his values.
He further added, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most honest kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians across the world would like to salute this mighty braveheart.” We have tried to present the story of his life in the most authentic way possible and the film is a tribute to his unmatched bravery and courage.”
Let’s see below the first glimpse of all the characters from the film-
based on epic
The film is mainly inspired by Chand Bardai’s epic Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj Raso is an epic written in Hindi which depicts the life and character of Prithviraj in the best possible way.
story is relevant
The film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi feels that the tales of great warriors like Prithviraj are highly relevant even in the present era, where good is in constant conflict with evil.
Prithvi Raj Chauhan
Prithviraj Chauhan (reign: 1178-1192) had achieved military success against several neighboring Hindu kingdoms. In particular he was successful against the Chandela king Parmardidev. He also stopped the initial invasion of the ruler of the Ghori dynasty, Mohammad Ghori.
controversy over the film
The film had to face constant controversies. The Karni Sena had sent notices to the film’s producer Aditya Chopra, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Akshay Kumar to change the name of the film or else it would also have to face a protest like ‘Padyaavat’. Karni Sena says it is insulting to name the film only Prithviraj.
release date
The film is scheduled to release in theaters on January 21, 2022. Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari and Kranti Jha are also going to be seen in important roles in the film.
-
After Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s next blast Prithviraj is ready, trailer will be released next week!
-
Yash Raj Films and Amazon Prime Video partner for 4 much awaited big budget films, know details
-
Sonu Sood’s character will be so strong in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj? Big reveal!
-
Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s OTT release date, see more here
-
One year more 5 films of Akshay Kumar, from Diwali 2021 to Diwali 2022 – Superstar ready to set box office on fire
-
Akshay Kumar’s Blast – Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey & Prithviraj Release Dates BOOKED on Four Festivals
-
Prithviraj Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar to do January 2022 Box Office Opening
-
Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Prithviraj’ in trouble, after Karni Sena, now All India Kshatriya Mahasabha raised objection
-
Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn ready to shoot for the film
-
Superstar Akshay Kumar returned to shooting after the lockdown, work started on the film ‘Prithviraj’
-
‘Prithviraj’ – Karni Sena files complaint against Aditya Chopra, Akshay Kumar, demands change of name
-
Akshay Kumar receives open threat from Karni Sena – If Prithviraj does not change, it will be like Padmavat
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Prithviraj Teaser- Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer epic saga teaser drops in. Film directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.