Prithviraj trailer review fans defend Akshay Kumar as critics call him misfit | Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Trailer Review

eager to film ThorWakanda23 wrote – Prithviraj trailer is superb. Please stop spreading negativity. It is perfect and Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s direction is superb. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi sir has done a very brilliant and commendable job. I am looking forward to seeing this masterpiece. same old problems rohit40346119 wrote – Akshay Kumar was not a good choice to play Prithviraj and it is visible. Anyway, Bollywood will ignore Hindus for one reason or the other. essential to history DasBro124 wrote – This film is a very important film not only in the history of Indian cinema but also in the history of India. So this film should be shown to every child. response from the south At the same time, a fan club from Chennai, CHENNAIAKKIANS, wrote – The most important thing about the Prithviraj trailer is that this trailer is getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience of South. This audience does not belong to the Hindi speaking belt and this is very good news for the film. Problems with 55 year old Akshay MadhavRaval01 also agreed and wrote – The trailer was good, not so much but it is okay but Akshay Kumar is not at all.

Senthil_Blr wrote that people are finding mistakes in the trailer of Prithviraj, but I have not yet recovered from the fact that these people chose 55-year-old Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan. READ Also Shanaya Kapoor Sizzling Belly Dance on Beautiful Liar Will Make Your Jaw Drop- Watch Video --> -->

the audience is disappointed

Bharat_Bpandey wrote Akshay sir, you do many films in a year, it is a good thing but in this film you are not looking like Prithvi Raj Chauhan from anywhere, such a great character has to live, time has to be given for it.. If you want to make films to earn, then find some other work.

Have faith in your heart!

iamvrj7 wrote – Just saw the trailer of Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar sir has once again raised the flag with the character of Prithviraj Chauhan. I salute your hard work, dedication and your passion. Prithviraj Chauhan will break all the previous records of Akshay Kumar in every way.

Akshay is completely misfit

naseemakram100 wrote, After watching Prithviraj trailer, it felt like I am watching Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar’s character is similar to Bala. ae55feaa6908427 wrote – Why is the entire Prithviraj trailer looking yellow? Use of very useless color correction. Akshay Kumar sir appears completely miss fit in this character. Prithviraj’s seriousness was nowhere to be seen.

something is missing

Desimarwadi_amu wrote – Story is also good, place is also good, if it is not good then Akshay Kumar’s acting. Had Ranveer Singh been in place of Akshay, the movie would have been the best movie of the year. mkmdhavv believes that Akshay Kumar is perfect for this film but if Yash Raj Films had spent money on his make-up and costume, the film would have looked better. Without the turban, he would look exactly the same in the film.

