Private jet market grapples with boom in get-me-away demand

The problem that is happening in jet cancellation is. “Most of these jet cards, if the operator cancels it due to a mechanical problem, they guarantee you a replacement plane at no cost,” Mr. Golan said. But if the jet operator cancels because he doesn’t have a jet, he said, “Your broker might say, ‘Sorry, we lost this plane, but we have three new quotes.’ Instead of paying $18,000 to go to New York, you can pay $28,000.”

Your choice at that time? Get a refund and fly commercial or pay extra and go.

“Jet operators have been flooded with requests,” said Greg Brunson-Pitts, founder and president of boutique jet broker Advanced Aviation. “We’ve had to get creative.”

Charter prices are up 15 percent since the lockdown was eased last year, but customers aren’t leaning, Mr Brunson-Pitts said. Still, in the flurry of flying private, he said, his brokers are working with reputable jet owners, who properly maintain the planes and train the pilots, to ensure that.

Jet cards are supposed to offer more guarantees. Flyers have already paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for hours and want the plane when they want it, usually at relatively short notice.

But they have also been in high demand. Even the higher prices did not pique the interest.

“After a few price increases that didn’t slow sales to the pace we were comfortable with, we halted Jet Card sales entirely and went on a waiting list,” said NetJets’ Mr. Gallagher. “We could have further tested that price elasticity, but I didn’t want the money grab assumption in a hot market. We saw how the demand was picking up in the summer. “

Kenny Dichter, president and chief executive of Wheels Up, another provider, said he didn’t see the jet card market cooling down. “People are losing money for travel in 2022,” he said. “The demand we are seeing now is a result of the stubbornness of this COVID crisis.”