Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did romantic dance with husband fans praised her after watching video

Recently, actress Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has shared a video. In this video, she is seen doing a romantic dance with her husband.

The comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ which is aired on Sony SAB is well received by the audience. This show is very popular. All the characters of the show are very much liked by the audience. From Jethalal, Dayaben to Rita Reporter, the fans have been getting a lot of love. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who plays the role of Rita Reporter in the show has also got a lot of fame from the show. Even though Priya has been seen in a simple role in the show, but she is quite glamorous and bold in her real life.

In the show, Priya is seen in the role of a journalist, who works for a news channel named Kal Tak. In Taarak Mehta, Priya is often seen in simple top-jeans and kurti. Whereas in real life, she is seen in a glamorous look. Along with this, Priya is also seen very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her photos and videos with fans. In this sequence, he recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram handle.

In the video shared by Priya, it can be seen that she is seen doing a romantic dance with her husband Malav Rajda. Also, while dancing, suddenly she kisses Malav. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘Malav Rajda better always with you’.

Fans are praising her fiercely after watching this wonderful video of Rita reporter i.e. Priya Ahuja. On this video, one of his fans has written in the comment ‘Very cute couple’, while someone has written ‘Beautiful meme’. At the same time, lakhs of likes have also come on this video of him.

Earlier, Priya Ahuja had done a photoshoot, whose photos she also shared with the fans through social media. His photoshoot was also highly appreciated.

It is worth mentioning that Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda met on the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and during this time both of them became friends. After this both of them fell in love with each other and they got married on 19 November 2011. At the same time, after 8 years of marriage, Priya became a mother on November 27, 2019 and gave birth to a son. Let us tell you that Malav Rajda is a Gujarati director and he is associated with ‘Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah’ as ​​the Chief Director.