Priya Dutt Revealed Nargis thought Sanjay Dutt was Gay | Mother used to think Sanjay Dutt was gay, didn’t even know about drugs

New Delhi: People know a lot about Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Many biographies and a film have also been made on the actor, after which people became aware of the actor’s world. But do you know that Sanjay Dutt’s mother considered him gay.

mother used to be upset

Sanjay’s sister Namrata had told in the biography of Sanjay Dutt that sometimes even the mother used to get upset due to Sanjay’s antics. Not only this, she sometimes got fed up and used to call Sanjay an owl and a donkey.

Mother thought ‘gay’

According to this book, once Nargis had said what Sanjay does when he is locked in a room with his friends. Is there some thing? Is he not gay? In the book, Priya Dutt had told that Nargis used to blindly trust Sanjay. She did not even believe that Sanjay takes drugs. When some people told the mother about Sanjay, she used to say, my son never drinks nor does he ever touch drugs.

Mother’s last message received after two years

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt got the last message of his mother Nargis two years after her death, after hearing which Sanjay cried a lot. Nargis had said, ‘Sanju always be humble, never do anything bad, always respect your elders. These things will take you a long way and you will get a lot of strength from it.’

Nargis is also a famous actress

Nargis’s film ‘Mother India’ was also nominated for Oscar in the year 1958. Nargis, who ruled the hearts of the audience for four decades, aspired to become a doctor. Nargis worked with Raj Kapoor in many successful films and then in March 1958, Nargis married veteran actor Sunil Dutt. Sunil Dutt was also one of the brilliant actors of his time.

