Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, headed for digital release

Hungama 2 will liberate straight on a streaming platform as theatres in a lot of the states are shut throughout the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the movie talked about Monday.

The movie, a sequel to director Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit comedy Hungama, was slated to hit theatres on 14 August this yr.

Priyadarshan is returning to philosophize the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash throughout the lead.

Producer Ratan Jain talked about Hungama 2 is headed for an OTT liberate this yr with the design of involving the audiences amid trying occasions.

“Hungama 2 is a lighthearted movie meant to be loved all of the draw wherein by way of all age groups, and we really feel this may entertain the audiences and elevate some cheer in these trying occasions. We will liberate the movie on a digital platform this yr and movie followers can skills the chortle riot on the consolation of their properties,” Jain talked about in an announcement.

“Now we possess made Hungama 2 with utmost cherish and we’re assured that our movie will elevate a smile to people’s faces,” he added.

In response to an announcement shared by the makers, the group is in talks with one of many tip streaming platforms of the nation.

Hungama 2 components Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

A Venus Information and Tapes LLP problem, the movie is moreover produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

The standard movie starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.