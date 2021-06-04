Priyamani super excited for Dhanush’s Asuran remake for THIS reason





Asuran is one among Dhanush’s greatest movies in recent times. The agricultural drama starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier was an enormous success. It additionally acquired numerous awards, together with Nationwide Awards. It’s being remade in Telugu as properly. Narappa, the Telugu remake has Venkatesh within the lead. The shoot of the film has additionally come to an finish. Whereas Manju Warrier was within the Tamil film, Priyamani is taking part in the feminine lead within the Telugu remake. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Right this moment: Jagame Thandhiram Trailer, The Shawshank Redemption, Intercourse Training season 3 and extra

It appears Priyamani was provided many motion pictures with Venkatesh however she couldn’t do any one among them. The reason being dates. When she acquired the initiatives, she had alloted dates to different motion pictures they usually clashed. This time, she made positive that she had dates to offer for Narappa. The actress didn’t want to lose out on another probability to work with Venkatesh. Additionally Learn – Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush appears set to hit it out of the park as soon as once more because the witty gangster

Nonetheless, the movie has been postponed because of the pandemic. It was due for launch within the first six months of the 12 months. The assertion learn, “Narappa is a movie that we now have made with quite a lot of dedication and laborious work and your love in the direction of the movie has been overwhelming. Nonetheless, we’re all going by a turbulent time throughout this unprecedented world pandemic and therefore, maintaining in thoughts the well being and security of our beloved viewers, the theatrical launch of the movie has been postponed. We’ll convey Narappa to you simply when the time is correct. Till then, be protected, handle your self and keep robust. We’ll all get by this collectively (sic).” Additionally Learn – From The Household Man 2 to Loki to Sherni – 10 OTT releases in June anticipated to take followers on an exciting trip

Priyamani is thought to all followers of The Household Man because the spouse of Manoj Bajpayee. She has 4 movies in her hand now. The actress additionally celebrates her birthday as we speak. We’re rattling excited to see Venkatesh and Priyamani collectively on display screen!

