Priyanka chooses in Bollywood and Hollywood: Priyanka chooses in Bollywood and Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra talks about her choices in the video.

Priyanka chooses in Bollywood and Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra talks about her choices in the video.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has a lot of good fans on social media. She often shares her photos and videos for fans. Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on social media (Priyanka Chopra video). In it she is talking about her choices.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a video of herself on her Instagram account. In this video you can see that they have to choose between two different options. Priyanka Chopra chooses regular-trim between quality-quality, iced coffee between hot coffee-iced coffee, regular trim-complaint chops.





Thus, after choosing a few things, Priyanka Chopra has to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood. Then the actress says ‘I leave’ without choosing any option. Priyanka Chopra has written with the video, ‘It is better not to answer some questions.’

At the forefront of work, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the film ‘Citadel’ in London since the beginning of this year. She will also appear in ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka Chopra will be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Ji Le Zara’.

