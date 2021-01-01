Priyanka chooses in Bollywood and Hollywood: Priyanka chooses in Bollywood and Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra talks about her choices in the video.
Thus, after choosing a few things, Priyanka Chopra has to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood. Then the actress says ‘I leave’ without choosing any option. Priyanka Chopra has written with the video, ‘It is better not to answer some questions.’
At the forefront of work, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the film ‘Citadel’ in London since the beginning of this year. She will also appear in ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka Chopra will be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Ji Le Zara’.
Priyanka Chopra
