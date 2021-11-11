Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very emotional About It | Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!

News oi-Varsha Rani

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in the year 2018. Along with the wedding of Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka’s engagement ring remains in the discussion till date. Yes, you will be shocked to hear the price of Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring. You can buy a luxury home at this price.

Yes, Priyanka Chopra was gifted one of the most expensive rings by Nick Jonas in her engagement. The price of this ring is Rs 2.1 crore. Recently, in an interview given to Vogue Arabia, Priyanka Chopra also gave a reaction on her 2 crore ring.

Priyanka Chopra in the first interview jokingly said that if I do not say anything about my engagement ring, then my husband will kill me. I’m joking This is my engagement ring and I keep it very carefully. This is one of my fondest memories.

When Priyanka Chopra was asked about her paradise moment in this interview, the actress said that her paradise is her family, friends and home. My paradise is my family. This answer of Priyanka Chopra must have been liked by her fans.

Producer made strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for ‘Hot Song’, ‘Want to bake rotis at waist’

Let us tell you that recently Priyanka Chopra did Diwali Puja in her US house. Priyanka performed Lakshmi Puja along with husband Nick. In the traditional way, he organized Diwali Puja even while living abroad, seeing which his fans were very excited.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on her marriage, the post is in discussion!

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja with Nick Jonas in America, the best pictures of Diwali

Diwali Look: Priyanka Chopra’s very beautiful look in lehenga-choli, celebrated Diwali with a bang abroad – PICS

Sharvari got Priyanka Chopra’s iconic bikini photoshoot done, looked fabulous in a swimsuit – PICS

Karva Chauth: From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra, see pictures of Bollywood beauties on Karva Chauth

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra lodged an FIR, said – ‘I was thrown out of my house’ – know the matter

Priyanka Chopra Shares Latest Bikini Pics, Nick Jonas Couldn’t Live Without Commenting

Parineeti Chopra shared a hot picture in a red bikini, Priyanka Chopra taunted for copying, then deleted

9 years of Barfi: Ileana D’Cruz shares unseen pics with Ranbir Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra

VD and PC: Varun Dhawan’s digital debut with Priyanka Chopra’s international web series

Priyanka Chopra went bold for Vogue magazine, see hot pictures

Priyanka Chopra wearing bikini hot weekend with husband Nick Jonas, fans said fire

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also 5 Things to Do This Weekend Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very Emotional About It

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:18 [IST]