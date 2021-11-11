Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very emotional About It | Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very emotional About It | Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!
Written by admin
Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very emotional About It | Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!

Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very emotional About It | Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a priceless ring in the engagement, the price will fly away after hearing the price!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Varsha Rani

,

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in the year 2018. Along with the wedding of Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka’s engagement ring remains in the discussion till date. Yes, you will be shocked to hear the price of Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring. You can buy a luxury home at this price.

Yes, Priyanka Chopra was gifted one of the most expensive rings by Nick Jonas in her engagement. The price of this ring is Rs 2.1 crore. Recently, in an interview given to Vogue Arabia, Priyanka Chopra also gave a reaction on her 2 crore ring.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in the first interview jokingly said that if I do not say anything about my engagement ring, then my husband will kill me. I’m joking This is my engagement ring and I keep it very carefully. This is one of my fondest memories.

When Priyanka Chopra was asked about her paradise moment in this interview, the actress said that her paradise is her family, friends and home. My paradise is my family. This answer of Priyanka Chopra must have been liked by her fans.

Producer made strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for 'Hot Song', 'Want to bake rotis at waist'Producer made strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for ‘Hot Song’, ‘Want to bake rotis at waist’

Let us tell you that recently Priyanka Chopra did Diwali Puja in her US house. Priyanka performed Lakshmi Puja along with husband Nick. In the traditional way, he organized Diwali Puja even while living abroad, seeing which his fans were very excited.

  • capture1 1636535633

    Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on her marriage, the post is in discussion!

  • untitled38 1636099957

    Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja with Nick Jonas in America, the best pictures of Diwali

  • untitled25 1636010442

    Diwali Look: Priyanka Chopra’s very beautiful look in lehenga-choli, celebrated Diwali with a bang abroad – PICS

  • untitled18 1635239771

    Sharvari got Priyanka Chopra’s iconic bikini photoshoot done, looked fabulous in a swimsuit – PICS

  • untitled35 1634747145

    Karva Chauth: From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra, see pictures of Bollywood beauties on Karva Chauth

  • untitled20 1634038199

    Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra lodged an FIR, said – ‘I was thrown out of my house’ – know the matter

  • priyanka chopra bikini pics 1633581522

    Priyanka Chopra Shares Latest Bikini Pics, Nick Jonas Couldn’t Live Without Commenting

  • parineeti chopra hot bikini pics 1632506091

    Parineeti Chopra shared a hot picture in a red bikini, Priyanka Chopra taunted for copying, then deleted

  • ileana dcruz remembers barfii 4 1631640308

    9 years of Barfi: Ileana D’Cruz shares unseen pics with Ranbir Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra

  • varun dhawan upcoming series with priyanka chopra 1631551465

    VD and PC: Varun Dhawan’s digital debut with Priyanka Chopra’s international web series

  • image129 1630395746

    Priyanka Chopra went bold for Vogue magazine, see hot pictures

  • pcd3 1630324908

    Priyanka Chopra wearing bikini hot weekend with husband Nick Jonas, fans said fire

english summary

Priyanka Chopra 2 Crore Engagement Ring by husband nick jonas says I Am Very Emotional About It

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:18 [IST]

#Priyanka #Chopra #Crore #Engagement #Ring #husband #nick #jonas #emotional #Nick #Jonas #gave #Priyanka #Chopra #priceless #ring #engagement #price #fly #hearing #price

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment