Priyanka Chopra Affairs With Bollywood Stars

New Delhi. Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has become an international star today. Today her identity is not limited to India only, but Priyanka’s name rings in foreign countries as well. Priyanka has worked in many Hollywood films and web series. Today is the birthday of Priyanka Chopra, who rules hearts. Priyanka has turned 39 today. In a career of 19 years, Priyanka has earned a lot of name from Bollywood to Hollywood. Not only this, Priyanka made Hollywood’s famous singer Nick Jonas her husband, but in Bollywood too, Priyanka has been in a relationship with many actors. Let us tell you about those affairs of Priyanka Chopra.

Akshay Kumar

Priyanka Chopra has made a lot of headlines due to her many affairs before marriage. The name of Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar i.e. Akshay Kumar is also included in this list. Priyanka Chopra was seen with Akshay Kumar in the film Aitraaz. Priyanka and Akshay gave very bold scenes in the film. After this film, Priyanka’s name started being associated with Akshay Kumar. After ‘Aitraaz’, Priyanka worked in many films with Akshay.

It is said that when Akshay was shooting for the film Time with Priyanka. Then Twinkle Khanna called Priyanka. There was a lot of quarrel between the two. After which Priyanka broke all her relations with Akshay.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s name is also included in this list. Actually, when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra did the film Don together. Then the news of their linkup started becoming increasingly viral on social media. Shahrukh and Priyanka got very close during the shooting. When Gauri Khan came to know about this, she advised the actress to stay away. It is said that not only Priyanka but Shahrukh was also taken aback by Gauri. It is said that after the film Don, the two did not do any film together.

Shahid Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra has also dated actor Shahid Kapoor. The two were often spotted together. But even Priyanka’s relationship with Shahid did not last long. Both had worked in the film ‘Kaminey’. The pair of both was well-liked.

Harman Baweja

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s name has also been associated with actor Harman Baweja. Both have done two films together. Priyanka is currently in New York with husband Nick Jonas.