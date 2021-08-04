Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut’s friendship turned into enmity, the rift in the relationship during the farmers’ movement

New Delhi. As much as the stories of friendship and enmity are seen behind the scenes of Bollywood movies, this act and the actress remain quite cut off from each other in real life. But there was a time when Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with superstar Kangana Ranaut was very good and deep. Both had also worked in the film Fashion in the year 2008, then something happened that soured their relationship. It came to such an extent that Kangana publicly targeted Priyanka and even made lewd comments.

Read More:- 9 years of ‘Jism 2’: Sunny Leone gave many bold scenes, actresses crossed all limits of boldness to make the film a hit

Used to watch Priyanka’s films at a young age

During the completion of 12 years of the film ‘Fashion’, Kangana said in an interview that, “Priyanka is a wonderful actress, when she was a big star, I was 19 years old and studying school, I used to watch every one of her movies. She was so nice she didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior.”

Sharing her experience, Kangana said that – At that time I realized that she is like my friend, who shares food, on asking personal questions like ‘How do I look? How is this dress looking?’ In answering these questions, I did not realize that she is a senior and such a big star of Bollywood.”

Read More:- Kishore Kumar converted four marriages by changing religion, third got divorced and added relationship with Mithun Chakraborty..

But if we talk about the year 2018, then everything did not go well between Kangana and Priyanka, it can be gauged from the fact that when Priyanka got engaged with Nick Jonas, she did not tell about it. At a DNA event, Kangana said to Priyanka, “Okay? She is a very good friend of mine, if I don’t tell you then I am upset.”

But in 2020, during the farmers’ movement, there was more tension in relation to both, Priyanka posted on social media against the government in favor of farmers, then Kangana took the front in favor of the government and she along with Priyanka also took public on Diljit Dosanjh. accused of misleading. Even Kangana called Priyanka a ‘secular puppy’. He commented that “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be applauded by the Left media for misleading and encouraging farmers’ protest….”

#Priyanka #Chopra #Kangana #Ranauts #friendship #turned #enmity #rift #relationship #farmers #movement