Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas | Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas names daughter

name on mother It is interesting that while the meaning of the name of Priyanka and Nick’s daughter is being told, its meaning is deeper, not only with the meaning of the words. Priyanka’s daughter’s name is Malti Marie, which is derived from the names of her grandmother and grandmother. Actually, Priyanka Chopra’s mother’s full name is Dr. Madhu Malti Chopra. At the same time, the full name of Nick Jonas’ mother is Denise Marie Jonas. announced on 22 January Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born on January 18 and Priyanka announced this on January 22. From the birth certificate of his daughter, her name is being told as Malti Mary. At the same time, according to the birth certificate, the time of birth of Malti is around 8 o’clock in the night. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are seen with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas’ baby. The picture of Nick and Priyanka’s daughter has not been revealed yet. premature happiness Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter was born 12 weeks ahead of schedule, leaving the entire Jonas family stunned. The date of delivery of this baby was in the month of April. This was the reason why Priyanka and Nick had kept the entire month of April free for themselves. But the baby girl was born 12 weeks before and she was under the care of doctors for a long time. READ Also Fortnite’s dinosaur eggs have hatched, and now raptors roam the island --> -->

was not getting the time

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had been planning to have a baby for a long time but the schedule of both of them was so busy that they could not get time. On the other hand, Priyanka’s age was also progressing rapidly. That’s why 39-year-old Priyanka Chopra and 29-year-old Nick Jonas resorted to surrogacy. At the same time, since the birth of Joe Jonas’ daughter, Nick and Priyanka also wanted to complete their family.

Many questions raised on surrogacy

Writer Taslima Nasreen said some very tough things about surrogacy after a report in the American magazine Daily Mail surfaced that Priyanka was taking the path of surrogacy due to her busy tongue. He said that how would all these mothers feel when a readymade child would have been given to them in their lap. Will she feel the same affection for that child? Taslima Nasreen further tweeted and wrote – Surrogacy is only a way for the rich to take advantage of the poverty of the poor. If you want a child, adopt him. Children should inherit only your qualities. However, Taslima Nasreen clarified that she believes in surrogacy and has nothing to do with Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra.

increased weight then pregnancy rumors

During the lockdown, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent a lot of time together. In such a situation, when not many pictures of Priyanka were visible, everyone started trusting the news of her pregnancy. Significantly, the news of Priyanka Chopra being pregnant keeps on coming every day. Whenever her weight increases a bit, it is believed that she is pregnant. A few months back also this picture of him went viral. the

READ Also The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a blueprint for the next decade of Marvel heroes

-->