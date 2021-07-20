Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship took three years, shared a very romantic photo

New Delhi. Actress Priyanka Chopra remains in the headlines every day. He has a fan following all over the world. Millions of crores are crazy about his acting. But apart from films, she remains in discussion about her personal life. She married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Since marriage, both are enjoying their married life. Now Priyanka and Nick’s relationship has completed three years. On this occasion, he has shared a very romantic picture.

Priyanka and Nick share dating pictures

Actually, on the night of July 19 in 2018, Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka for marriage at 12 o’clock. Nick chose a place like Greece to propose. Since then the love story of both of them started. In such a situation, both have shared throwback pictures clicked during their date nights in July 2018. In the picture shared by Priyanka, both are seen holding hands and are seen being cozy. A diamond ring is seen in Priyanka’s hand. Sharing this picture, he wrote in the caption, ‘My everything, today it has been 3 years. At the same time it seems as if it was just a matter of yesterday, while it also seems as if the time has passed. I love you.’

Priyanka’s pictures went viral

This picture of Priyanka Chopra is now becoming quite viral on social media. His photo is being liked a lot. More than 12 lakh likes have come on his post so far. At the same time, Nick has also shared his photo with Priyanka.

39th birthday celebrated on Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday. Nick Jonas was not present with him but he left no stone unturned to make his wife’s birthday special. Priyanka has shared pictures of birthday celebrations on social media. In which she is seen posing in a splendid style by the side of the swimming pool. Posting pictures from the birthday celebrations, Priyanka thanked her fans for the birthday wishes. Along with this, she also thanked husband Nick Jonas for making her day special.

