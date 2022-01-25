priyanka chopra and nick jonas spend 149 crores in house renovation for welcoming their daughter

Superstars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child. The couple has become parents to a daughter with the help of surrogacy. Nick-Priyanka shared a common statement to confirm that they have welcomed the baby through surrogacy. Nick-Priyanka surprised everyone by suddenly sharing this news with the fans. At the same time, it has been found in the latest report that Nick Priyanka was preparing to welcome this child for a long time.

According to a report in people.com, Priyanka and Nick were doing family planning ever since they bought their house in Los Angeles. The couple were looking for a home in August 2019 and finally, in November 2019, Priyanka and Nick spent $20 million (Rs 149 crore) for the new Encino estate in Los Angeles. According to People magazine, Priyanka and Nick bought their house in Los Angeles keeping their children in mind.

A source told InternationalPeople.com, “When they bought the house together, they had children and family planning in mind. They were looking forward to having children and needed a place with lots of outdoor space and greenery.” This source said that Priyanka and Nick worked on repairing the house for months after their stay in the house. They wanted to make their home family friendly.

Last year, on the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka and Nick hosted their family and friends for a Diwali party at their home. During the day the couple and their family members gathered for a special puja and in the evening, the family and close friends of the couple celebrated Dilavi on a traditional Indian theme.

Although Priyanka and Nick have not yet revealed the name nor shared the picture of their baby girl. Despite this, the fans have showered love on this couple.

Commenting on the birth of the baby girl, Nick Priyanka released a statement saying, “We are extremely pleased to confirm that we have welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we want to focus on our family.” After this, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that Nick Priyanka has welcomed a daughter.