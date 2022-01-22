Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby, confirm becoming parents | The house of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas resonated

son or daughter

Each Priyanka and Nick have shared the excellent news of their Instagram posts however each haven’t disclosed whether or not they have a daughter or a son. On the similar time, pals of Priyanka and Nick are continuously congratulating them on this publish. Many stars together with Lily Singh, Lara Dutta congratulated Priyanka Chopra for becoming a mom.

There have been rumors of being pregnant many instances

Considerably, for the final two years, rumors of Priyanka Chopra’s being pregnant have flown many instances. At any time when Priyanka Chopra good points weight or is caught on cameras on the unsuitable angle, the information of her being pregnant blows up. As soon as Priyanka herself advised that she ate extra in the course of the Christmas competition and folks at the moment are telling being pregnant as a result of elevated weight in the course of the holidays.

rumors of divorce

Priyanka Chopra shook the entire world yesterday when she broke the information of her and Nick Jonas’ divorce. The motive was that Priyanka Chopra eliminated Nick Jonas’ surname from her social media and modified her title from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Priyanka Chopra. After this Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra denied the information of divorce.

was making ready to change into a mom

Priyanka Chopra was making ready to change into a mom for the final two years. He additionally talked about this in lots of interviews. On the similar time, within the Jonas Brothers Roast of Nick Jonas, he additionally talked about that the household of the opposite two brothers of Nick is full and now all he has to do is full his household.

