Priyanka Chopra apologizes for activist controversy: Actress Priyanka Chopra apologizes after controversy over her participation in activist series

Actress Priyanka Chopra has recently become a part of the series ‘The Activist’, which has caused a lot of confusion. Now seeing the case escalating, Priyanka has apologized (Priyanka Chopra apologizes). He has apologized for participating in the show.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a post on her Instagram account. In it, Priyanka wrote, ‘I was surprised to see the strength of your voice in the last few weeks. Activism draws our power from its causes and consequences. And when people come together and raise a voice about something, it always has an effect. Your voice has been heard.



Priyanka further wrote, ‘The show went the wrong way. I apologize to all of you for the sadness and frustration of being a part of this show. Our aim was to bring out the thoughts of the workers and the hard work behind the work they are doing, which they support. I am glad to know that their stories will be prominently displayed in this new format. I’m proud to be associated with people who understand ground things and know when to stop and when to re-evaluate.

Read Priyanka Chopra’s post here:



What’s wrong with ‘activists’?

We will tell you that ‘The Activist’ is a show in which activists will be seen competing with each other to promote their work. Due to this format, Priyanka Chopra’s show is getting criticized. People say that the purpose of this show is to pit different activists against each other. According to reports, ‘The Activist’ will be shot as a documentary. In this 6 contestants will form two teams and fight for their charitable work. In addition to Priyanka Chopra, the series will be hosted by Julianne Moore and Usher.