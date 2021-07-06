Priyanka Chopra Became First Asian Woman to cross 65 million followers | Priyanka Chopra sets another record in her name, leaves everyone behind in Bollywood

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is touching new dimensions. Recently her name was included in the rich list of Instagram and now another news has come to the fore. A new record has been registered in his name.

Ranked 27th on Richlist

Priyanka Chopra’s name is included in the Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021, while on the other hand she has become the first Asian actor who is followed by 65.3 million (more than 60 million) social media users on Instagram. With this, let us tell you that according to Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021, Priyanka Chopra has secured 27th place.

most followers in asia

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra has overtaken all Bollywood stars in the record of Instagram followers. Recall that Shraddha Kapoor has 63 million followers, Deepika Padukone 57.5 million, Alia Bhatt 53.9 million and Akshay Kumar 51 million followers.

behind Virat Kohli

It is worth noting that while Priyanka Chopra is ahead of all Bollywood celebs, she is behind Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has 133 million followers on Instagram. According to media reports, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is the most followed actor on Instagram. Dwayne has 251 million followers on Instagram.

priyanka movies

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was ‘The White Tiger’. At the same time, in 2020, she was seen in the Hollywood film ‘We Can Be Heroes’. Let us tell you that many more Hollywood projects including ‘Matrix’ are included in Priyanka’s account.

