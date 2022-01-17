Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers! Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers!

Cross-continental queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been placing India on the world map ever since she stepped into Hollywood. The worldwide powerhouse has been featured on over 30 international magazine covers! Showing in a bunch of world main magazines over the years, Priyanka Chopra has crossed geographic boundaries and been featured internationally in magazines like Attract, Marie Claire, L, Vogue, Maxim, InStyle, Cosmopolitan and Advanced Is. Lately, Priyanka shocked everybody with the February cowl of Self-importance Honest, titled,

‘The worldwide star to rock Hollywood, break stereotypes and calm down with Nick Jonas’. This makes Our Personal Desi Lady the first Indian actress to seem on such numerous world magazine covers globally.

Priyanka graced the cowl of Self-importance Honest in a white fringe costume, the trailblazer wanting attractive in her newest energy transfer. The shoot introduced out the versatile finest in international superstars.

The Matrix Resurrection has just lately launched worldwide and now Priyanka Chopra has made one more huge breakthrough in Hollywood with this cowl shoot. She is going to quickly be seen in American drama tv collection for Amazon Prime Video, Citadel and the romantic drama, Textual content for You.

After her resounding success as Sati in The Matrix Resurrection, followers cannot wait to see their favourite international icon!

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers!

Story first printed: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:47 [IST]