Priyanka Chopra crosses legs in private jet: A photo of Priyanka Chopra Jones sitting cross-legged in a private jet has gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was trolled a few days back for being a part of ‘The Activist’, after which the actress had to apologize. Now Priyanka has done something that everyone does not get tired of praising her and saying ‘Priyanka Chopra India Wale’.

Internationally ruling Priyanka Chopra can sometimes be targeted by trolls, but everything she does goes viral on social media. This time, a picture of her is going viral on social media, in which she is sitting on a seat in a private jet (Priyanka Chopra crossed legs in a private jet).

This picture of Priyanka Chopra is going viral



Seeing Priyanka sitting in such a desi style, people became her fans and started praising her. This viral picture of Priyanka was shared by her team on Instagram, on which people commented a lot. Some called her ‘Desi Girl’ while others called her ‘India Wale’.

Some users commented that they liked Priyanka Chopra’s desi style of sitting. Some wrote, ‘This is the most comfortable way to sit. Awesome Priyanka Chopra. You are still our native girl. ‘



We will tell you that Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in a spy thriller series Citadel. In addition, she will be seen in the role of spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheila in Barry Levinson’s ‘Sheila’. Priyanka Chopra had recently arrived in Paris to participate in Global Citizen Live. He hosted the ceremony.

Recently, Priyanka was found in controversy due to her involvement in ‘The Activist’ and people got very angry on social media. Priyanka then shared a post on social media apologizing to everyone. We will tell you that ‘The Activist’ is a show in which activists will be seen competing with each other to promote their work. Priyanka Chopra’s show was criticized for this look.