Priyanka Chopra did not want to work in the film ‘Fashion’, the decision had to be changed due to the ‘threat’ of the director

Actress Priyanka Chopra had told in an interview that she did not want to work in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion. Because of this he had to change his decision.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has worked in many superhit films. After Bollywood, now Priyanka Chopra has got her acting iron in Hollywood. Recently Priyanka Chopra took part in the grand Diwali party. From here he also shared a video of himself with YouTuber Lily Singh. Apart from this, Priyanka also shared some pictures with her husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Diwali. She had earlier rejected many films which proved to be milestones in Priyanka’s career.

Priyanka Chopra had told in ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, ‘I did not speak for fashion in the first place. When it was only 3-4 years that I came in the film industry, Madhur Bhandarkar offered me that film. I probably didn’t have that much confidence in myself. This was the reason why I refused Madhur sir for the film, but he had so much faith in me that he said no, you should do this film. He even gave a threat that if you do not do it, then I will not make this film.

Priyanka had further said, ‘I am grateful to him that he believed in me so much. After that, when the film came, you have in front of you how much it was a hit and how much people had given it love. I have only eight scenes in ‘Kaminey’, so initially I refused for this film. I told Vishal sir that he had said that you listen to the script once. I was in Miami shooting for ‘Dostana’. Here he narrated the script and said that if you believe in me, then I want you to work in it.’

On the selection of films, Priyanka had said, ‘I get very bored doing the same kind of work. So every time I choose a new role or script. These days it is a trend in the film industry that if you want good roles then it is very important to have zero figure. But I had also got such good roles and my figure is not even zero. I always want to get something new to do.