Priyanka Chopra distracted by Eiffel Tower: Priyanka Chopra distracted by Eiffel Tower
Priyanka was seen holding a paper in her hand
Priyanka is interacting with him and holding some paper in her hand. She captioned the post, ‘Rehearsing for Global Citizen Live Today with Dennis Brogniert.’ However, in the next picture, the Eiffel Tower appears just behind them. Priyanka said that this is distracting her from work.
The concerts will be broadcast globally
Many stars and singers will be part of Global Citizen Live, from Billy Ilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris. The concert will be broadcast globally from London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai.
These stars will perform
Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez will perform in New York’s Central Park, while Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be on stage. About 10,000 spectators will attend the largest concerts on the condition that they have been vaccinated or that their covid test is negative.
