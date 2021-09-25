Priyanka Chopra distracted by Eiffel Tower: Priyanka Chopra distracted by Eiffel Tower

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in Paris for the Global Citizen Live event. He shared photos and videos of Paris on Instagram Stories on Saturday.

When she reaches the city, the first picture from the plane is clicked. It can be clearly seen from the Eiffel Tower. In the second video, she is seen on the Global Citizens stage preparing for her segment with crew member and French journalist Denis Brogniert.



Priyanka Chopra Instagram Stories



Priyanka was seen holding a paper in her hand

Priyanka is interacting with him and holding some paper in her hand. She captioned the post, ‘Rehearsing for Global Citizen Live Today with Dennis Brogniert.’ However, in the next picture, the Eiffel Tower appears just behind them. Priyanka said that this is distracting her from work.



The concerts will be broadcast globally

Many stars and singers will be part of Global Citizen Live, from Billy Ilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris. The concert will be broadcast globally from London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai.

These stars will perform

Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez will perform in New York’s Central Park, while Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be on stage. About 10,000 spectators will attend the largest concerts on the condition that they have been vaccinated or that their covid test is negative.