Priyanka chopra drops jonas surname mother madhu chopra reacted on divorce rumors with nick jonas. Priyanka Chopra removes Jonas surname, mother Madhu Chopra breaks silence on rumors of divorce from Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra breaks silence on her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has expressed her reaction when the rumor of the divorce of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went viral. According to media reports, Madhu Chopra has rubbished the news of her daughter Priyanka Chopra getting married with Nick Jonas. Madhu Chopra has also appealed to the fans not to spread false news of Priyanka and Nick’s marriage breakdown.

Priyanka Chopra did not give any explanation

Madhu Chopra has clearly said that this is all nonsense. Don’t spread rumours. Although Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not yet given any clarification from their side regarding this whole matter. Even all the rumors have been put to rest by one of his comments.

Love showered on Nick Jonas’s video

Recently, Nick Jonas has shared a workout video of his. On this video, Priyanka Chopra has made a loving comment and told that the sweetness in their relationship remains intact. Nick Jonas is seen doing intense workouts in this video.

I died in your arms – Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is seen holding a dumbbell in his arms. With this video, Nick Jonas has written a caption that let’s go to Monday Motivation. Commenting on this post of Nick Jonas, wife Priyanka Chopra wrote that Dam, I died in your arms. Also Priyanka Chopra has shared a heart emoji. With this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have told without speaking that they are at the forefront of romance and their relationship remains strong.