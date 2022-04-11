Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the weekend with ‘Girl Gang’, pictures went viral! Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the weekend with ‘Girl Gang’, pictures went viral!

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dominated social media over the weekend and at this time some of her pictures are going viral. She enjoyed lunch with her girl gang and dog and shared excerpts from the day’s walk on her Instagram. Her husband Nick Jonas’ three pet dogs – Diana, Gino and Panda – are also seen in these pictures. She was seen in a trendy athletic fit for the occasion,

Which gave us tips on how to look stylish and effortless at work and enjoy chilled-out dates with our friends. Don’t forget to take a few pages out of the star’s fashion book. On Monday morning, Priyanka shared pictures from her Sunday outing with her girl gang on the photo-sharing app.

The Matrix actress opted for a pastel pink outfit for the occasion. He captioned the post, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pills.” As soon as these pictures of her came out, it became increasingly viral on social media.

During this, Priyanka Chopra was looking very happy and she is being liked a lot. Fans are constantly reacting on social media. In the first picture, Priyanka is seen giving funky poses with her two friends.

Diana, Gino and Panda are also visible in the photo. Priyanka was captured in a candid moment at a convenience store in the third click. In the fourth picture, the star is showing off her legs and posing in a weird way with her girlfriend.

english summary Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the weekend with ‘Girl Gang’, pictures went viral! Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:23 [IST]