priyanka chopra enjoys wimbledon match with natasha poonawalla

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. He has made worldwide recognition with his films. He has a fan following in lakhs of crores. In such a situation, she is very active on social media and every day she keeps sharing her pictures with the fans. Now recently Priyanka Chopra had reached the final match of Wimbledon Women. His special friend Natasha Poonawalla was also seen with him. Both enjoyed the match together. Some of his pictures from the match are becoming quite viral on social media.

Enjoyed Wimbledon match

There is a lot of craze among celebrities regarding Wimbledon match. On Saturday, many Hollywood celebrities had come to watch the match. In which Priyanka Chopra was also involved. Many pictures of Priyanka enjoying the match sitting in the stand are becoming viral. Priyanka herself also shared her pictures from Instagram account. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying a lot with Natasha.

Priyanka seen in royal look

In the pictures you can see that Priyanka is wearing a white color high neck floral dress. She has carried a high bun in her hair and a brown colored bag in her hand. Her look looks quite royal. Fans are praising her look fiercely. Not only this, some users compared her look to Kate Middleton of the British royal family. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘Amazing game! Congratulations to these two amazing ladies Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.’

Dusky Goddess Priyanka Chopra (Those bulls aside give a strong impression ) pic.twitter.com/nuOl4QQ5rG — Actress Glam Spot (@ActressGlamSpot) July 10, 2021

Priyanka reached her restaurant ‘Sona’

More than 8 lakh likes have come on Priyanka’s pictures so far. Also, they are being praised a lot. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had reached her restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York. He had shared many pictures from his restaurant. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’. This film was released on OTT. Apart from this, a few days ago she was also seen shooting for the TV show ‘Citadel’ in England.