Priyanka Chopra frames her Gathbandan Dupatta from wedding with Nick Jonas | Priyanka Chopra got the chunni framed for her wedding alliance

Priyanka – Nick's Fairytale Love Story Priyanka and Nick first appeared together at the Met Gala 2017 awards and since then there were reports of both dating but in reality Priyanka was dating Nick since 2016. Priyanka told that Nick had messaged a friend that Priyanka is strong in Quantico. That friend used to work with me at Quantico. The first message was sent on Twitter Nick then messaged Priyanka on Twitter – Some of my friends are saying that we should meet. That was September 8, 2016. Priyanka told that I messaged Nick back that my entire team can read this message. Why don't you message me? After this, a series of messages started between the two. what is priyanka like Priyanka told that the first time I felt something for Nick was when we were on a date and he suddenly told me that I like the way you look at the world. I love wanting to do something like this inside you. Priyanka said, being a girl, none of my boyfriends ever told me that he liked my ambition. I always used to say this to boys. Took home after date After their first date, Priyanka Chopra invited Nick Jonas to her house. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was already present at home. After reaching home, Priyanka and Nick talked for a long time. And then Nick started patting Priyanka's back.

still unhappy

On this Nick said – there was no kiss between us. Nothing happened. To which Priyanka said back that yes, I was just patted on my back. Nick immediately said – he is still upset about this.

first kiss

Nick Jonas clarified and said – I didn’t kiss just because your mother was there. I think it was an honorable first meeting. Priyanka taunted Nick and said – Very respectful.

proposed the day after birthday

There were always reports that Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Confirming this, Nick said that yes I proposed when the birthday was over. Nick told that it took only 45 seconds for Priyanka to say yes. But these 45 seconds she was absolutely silent. Then I told him that I am going to give you this ring if you don’t mind. Nick told that I had decided in the third date itself that I would marry him. I also called my mother and told her.

funny demand

Priyanka Chopra told in an interview that there is a demand of Nick Jonas that as soon as she wakes up, Priyanka will first show her her face. Priyanka says that this is a very annoying demand for her as she has woken up immediately and her eyes are swollen. She wants to apply some cream and mascara.