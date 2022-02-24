Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra furious for giving wrong introduction said Google my name know what is the whole matter

Priyanka Chopra recently slammed comedian Razzie O’Donnell for giving a wrong introduction about herself. The actress asked him to google to know the name.

Priyanka Chopra is in a lot of discussions on social media these days. In fact, recently, comedian Razzie O’Donnell had apologized by sharing a video for calling Priyanka as Deepak Chopra’s daughter. At the same time, in this video, Rosie called Priyanka ‘Nick Jonas’ wife’, ‘Koi Chopra’. Not only this, during this time he also used words like ‘Chopra wife’. After this, Priyanka has fiercely taken Rosie’s class by posting on social media.

Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, ‘Hello everyone. Some Thoughts I’ve never taken myself so seriously that everyone knows who I am, or what I’ve done so far. But if you want to make a public apology for a private encounter. So I think you should first take some time to google my name or try to reach me directly.

He further wrote ‘We all deserve respect for our unique personalities and are not specifically referred to as ‘koi’ or ‘wife’. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world in which we raise our children will be wonderful.

The actress also wrote that ‘Plus PS – as I said earlier, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just like not all Smiths are related to the great Will Smith’.

Let me tell you, earlier, remembering this incident, O’Donnell wrote, ‘I felt very embarrassed. Don’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought so? She further said, ‘I apologize to Nick Jonas and I apologize to Chopra’s wife too’.

At the same time, judging by the comments of those who were wondering if Priyanka, O’Donnell had been rude to her. She shared another video about this, in which she said ‘So I am reading the comments and people thought that she was rude to me, she was not rude, it was just weird. I’m sure she gets sick from it. Her name is Priyanka Chopra. She is a very famous actress, she is more famous than Nick Jonas. I just want to apologize to him and all those who thought this was not right for me.


