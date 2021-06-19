Priyanka Chopra got a new tattoo done, the picture went viral on social media

Priyanka Chopra got a new tattoo executed, the picture went viral on social media

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now change into a world star. She is married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas. Each have been married for greater than two years. The 2 typically categorical their love for one another on social media. Aside from this, Priyanka Chopra additionally retains sharing her different issues with the followers. Now the actress has got a new tattoo executed on her physique. He has disclosed this via social media.

Priyanka’s tattoo went viral

Nonetheless, Priyanka Chopra has not made this tattoo for her husband Nick Jonas. Truly, this tattoo Priyanka has devoted to her three pet canines. Priyanka loves her pets very a lot. She typically shares footage with him. In such a scenario, now he has made a very particular tattoo for his pets. Priyanka has revealed her tattoo from her Instagram story.

tattoo on leg

Priyanka has shared a video. Through which his ft are seen. He has put a gentle blue shade nailpaint on his leg. At the similar time, a tattoo is seen on his leg. The footprints of the actress canines have been made. Sharing this video, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Summer season nails; Summer season tattoo #happyfeet.” Now this new tattoo of the actress stays a subject of dialogue on social media.

Adopted three pets

Priyanka Chopra has three stomachs. At first he adopted Diana. She calls Diana her daughter. After this, Priyanka gifted her husband Nick Jonas a Depend on the first marriage ceremony anniversary after marriage. At the similar time, throughout Kovid, each had adopted the third canine panda. All three even have accounts on Instagram. Allow us to let you know that earlier than this, Priyanka Chopra got a tattoo executed in the 12 months 2012 in honor of her father Dr Ashok Chopra. His father had died attributable to most cancers. Simply a 12 months earlier than this, he got the title ‘Daddy’s Lil Woman’ tattooed in his handwriting.

