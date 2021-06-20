Priyanka Chopra Husband Nick Jonas Injured While Shooting – Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas injured during shooting, had to be taken to hospital

Mumbai. Amidst the havoc of Corona virus, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are trying to help the people of India. Both have started a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia, in which crores of rupees have come in. Meanwhile, there is news that Nick Jonas got hurt during a shoot and had to be admitted to the hospital. It is said that after treatment in the hospital, Nick has returned to his house.

The matter is serious, so had to be taken in an ambulance

Nick Jonas suffered an injury while shooting for a new show, TMZ reports. Not much information has been shared about this incident. However, the way Nick had to be taken in the ambulance, it seems that the injury is serious. The show’s unit has also not given details about Nick’s injury. According to the news, Nick has been sent home after giving treatment. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Nick Jonas has been hurt on the set. Earlier in the year 2018 in Mexico, a similar incident happened with Nick on the set and during this he suffered a hand injury. Nick was busy shooting for ‘The Voice’ during this time. The shooting of this reality singing show will be resumed. Apart from this, Nick has also launched his own music album.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s family had accepted Mohit Raina as the groom of ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’!

1 million dollars collected

Let us tell you that Priyanka had posted on social media asking for help for India. Nick Jonas also appealed in this. Priyanka wrote in her message on social media, ‘India, my home, is suffering from the world’s worst crisis Kovid and we need to help it. Large numbers of people are dying. There is disease all around and it is continuously increasing and killing at a fast pace and scale. Whatever you can give, it will really make a difference. About 63 million people follow me here, if 1 lakh of these people also donate 10 dollars then it will become 1 million dollars and it will be a huge amount. After this, both of them have collected a fund of 1 million dollars. Priyanka told that more than 14000 people had contributed to this fund. This money has been invested in the war against Corona. After this, the actress has now set a target of collecting a fund of $ 3 million.

Also read: Picture of mother Kali on Priyanka Chopra’s jacket