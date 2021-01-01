Priyanka Chopra injured on fort set: Priyanka Chopra injured: Priyanka Chopra shared two photos on her Instagram account on Friday. These pictures show blood and wounds on his face.
Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for ‘Citadel’ in London since the beginning of this year. He has been there for several months. Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of a spy in this film. She will be seen in the film with Richard Madden and Pedro Leandro. The actress completed the shooting of the film ‘Text for You’ before ‘Citadel’.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘The White Tiger’. Apart from “Citadel”, “Text for You” and “Matrix 4”, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hollywood films working with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in “Ji Le Zara”.

