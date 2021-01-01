Priyanka Chopra injured on fort set: Priyanka Chopra injured: Priyanka Chopra shared two photos on her Instagram account on Friday. These pictures show blood and wounds on his face.

Priyanka Chopra, who has made her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood, is currently shooting for her film ‘Citadel’. Meanwhile, she is injured. He has shared a picture of her (Priyanka Chopra photo). His fans were upset to see that his favorite actress was so hurt.

Priyanka Chopra shared two photos on her Instagram account on Friday. These pictures show blood and wounds on his face. Along with the first picture, he wrote, ‘What is real and what is not.’ In the second picture, he said that the eyebrow injury was real and the forehead injury was fake.



Priyanka’s Insta Story

Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for ‘Citadel’ in London since the beginning of this year. He has been there for several months. Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of a spy in this film. She will be seen in the film with Richard Madden and Pedro Leandro. The actress completed the shooting of the film ‘Text for You’ before ‘Citadel’.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘The White Tiger’. Apart from “Citadel”, “Text for You” and “Matrix 4”, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hollywood films working with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in “Ji Le Zara”.

