Priyanka chopra is angry on report calling her nick jonas wife and also talk about India culture. Priyanka Chopra furious for being called Nick Jonas’ wife and talking about India’s culture

Please tell that still with women – Priyanka Chopra

After reading Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra replied, “Interestingly promoting one of the most iconic film franchises, I am still addressed as Nick Jonas’ wife.” The Wife of… is called. Priyanka Chopra has written that please tell how it still happens with women? Should I add my IMBdlink to my bio?

Can’t take India out of me

Priyanka Chopra has also tagged her husband Nick Jonas on this post. On the other hand Priyanka Chopra has said while talking that you can take me out of India, but you cannot take India out of me. My culture and who I am goes with me in a bubble.

My temple is always with me – Priyanka Chopra

Showing pride to the country, Priyanka Chopra said that I never feel that I am away from home. My home is always with me. My temple is always with me. My ethos is with me. I always wanted to balance both the industries. There are very few actresses around the world who are capable of doing this.

Priyanka Chopra removed Jonas from her name

It is worth noting that just a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra removed the Jonas surname from her Instagram profile. Earlier Priyanka Chopra’s name was Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Which is now just Priyanka Chopra. With this move of Priyanka Chopra, the question was also raised on the marriage of the actress. The marriage and relationship of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is always in the news. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. Nick Jonas from Priyanka Chopra 1-