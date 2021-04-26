Priyanka Chopra Jonas Arranges 500 Oxygen Concentrators, 422 Oxygen Cylinders With COVID Fundraiser





Mumbai: World icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas had began a fundraiser to assist in COVID aid in India. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share an replace about what all have they achieved from the fundraiser began by her. PeeCee additional revealed that with the fund collected thus far they had been in a position to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination facilities that’ll assist over 6000 individuals to get vaccinated over the following two months. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes Straightforward-Breezy in a Fairly Pink Costume Value Rs 43.5K, You Like?

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Thanks to each single one in all you who’ve donated and made these actions attainable… please know that you’ve got helped save lives. Together with your help we’ve now accelerated our fundraiser to $3 Million (22cr INR)”. Additionally Learn – Nick Jonas Suffers Bike Harm, Will get a ‘Cracked Rib’ And ‘Bruises’, Learn on

Different Bollywood actors together with Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ali Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu amongst others have been serving to sufferers procure medicines, oxygen concentrators and hospital beds.

On the work entrance, Priyanka was final seen in filmmaker Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.