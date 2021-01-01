Priyanka Chopra Mangalsutra bvlgari Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra did her photoshoot in Mangalsutra, people were shocked to know the price! – Priyanka Chopra promotes bvlgari mangalsutra worth Rs 3 lakh

Often expensive items, vehicles and the homes of celebrities are discussed on social media. They become very popular especially when looking at the clothes, jewelery and accessories of Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka Chopra is a popular international icon. So whatever she wears becomes a style statement. Recently, Priyanka shared some photos of herself on social media while promoting a jewelery brand.

In these pictures, Priyanka is wearing a specially designed Mangalsutra of a jewelery brand. In fact, Italian jewelery brand Bvlgari has made Priyanka its global brand ambassador. Priyanka has done a photoshoot while promoting the brand. The mangalsutra worn by Priyanka around her neck looks attractive, but people are blown away knowing its price.

VIDEO: When Priyanka Chopra became Superman, she put underwear on her pants!

Made of 18 carat gold, this mangalsutra has a diamond in the center. Also its chain is full of gold. The price of this mangalsutra has become a topic of discussion. It is said to be priced at Rs 3.49 lakh, or Rs 3.5 lakh. There are different reactions to Priyanka’s mangalsutra photoshoot.



Speaking of work front, Priyanka’s next Bollywood film was announced a few days back. Now she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar directed ‘Ji Le Zara’. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the Hollywood films ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’ and the TV series ‘Citadel’. Priyanka Chopra sheds tears of fear, tells story of plane before shooting of ‘Matrix’

