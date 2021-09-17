Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Birthday

It was the 29th birthday of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s popstar husband Nick Jonas. Nick celebrated his 29th birthday on September 16th. A big party was held for Nick on this special occasion. A picture of Nick’s birthday party is going very viral on social media. In which Priyanka is seen hugging and kissing Nikla. The picture shows the romantic style of Nick and Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Nick’s birthday

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (ripriyankachopra)



Sharing a cute post on Nick’s birthday, Priyanka wished him a happy birthday. Priyanka wrote, ‘Love my life. Baby, I love you. Thank you for coming into my life. ‘After Priyanka’s post, Nick also thanked his wife for planning a birthday surprise. Nick wrote in his post, ‘Thank you for surprising me in this special way on my birthday. You are really nice ‘Priyanka’s post is being liked a lot on social media. As a result, the post has received over 16 million views so far.

