Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Celebrates Diwali In America With Lakshami Pooja Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Seen Together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali together. His pictures are also attracting a lot of attention on social media.

The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great pomp across the country on the previous day. Diwali is considered to mark the victory of good over evil. There was a lot of excitement among Bollywood stars regarding the festival. Bollywood’s famous actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali in America with husband Nick Jonas. Not only this, he also worshiped Mata Lakshmi at home. At the same time, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also appeared together for Kali Puja.

Pictures related to Diwali celebrations of Bollywood stars are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra shared her photos related to Diwali Puja and Diwali party on Instagram. In these pictures, she was seen worshiping with Nick Jonas wearing a yellow sari.

Sharing these pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi Rupen Sanstha. Namastasya Namastasya Namastasya Namo Namah. With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite her grace and abundance to our home.”

At the same time, even on the occasion of the party, Priyanka Chopra’s desi look was very much discussed. The actress appeared in a printed lehenga on this special occasion. Seeing his look, even Nick did not stop praising him.

Apart from Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also celebrated Diwali together. Alia Bhatt also shared pictures related to Kali Puja on her Instagram account.

In the photos, where Alia was seen in a royal blue lehenga, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in a dark blue sherwani. Apart from the photos, the video of Alia and Ranbir is also making a lot of headlines.

In the video, both the actors were seen posing with each other. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also celebrated Diwali together. At the same time, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also decorated her house on this special occasion.

By sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty also wished the fans a lot of Diwali wishes. The actress said, “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May God remove the darkness from all of our lives and illuminate with the lamps of happiness.