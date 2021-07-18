Priyanka Chopra nick jonas love story

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. He has a huge fan following all over the world. His films are well liked. This is the reason why fans love him immensely. Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 39th birthday today. So on the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you about the love story of him and Nick Jonas-

love started with twitter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are called power couples. The pair of both is very much liked. There is a difference of 10 years in age between the two but they did not let love come in between. Both of them got married with pomp on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan, Udaipur. Nick and Priyanka have told their love story on many occasions. According to reports, Nick and Priyanka’s love story happened through Twitter. Nick messaged Priyanka on Twitter. He wrote, ‘My friend thinks we both should meet.’ In response, Priyanka replied, ‘My team can also read this message. Why don’t mangoes text me?’ What was it then, from this the love car of both of them started.

First meeting at a drink party

The conversation between the two started. The two made a plan to meet after a conversation. The two first met in the year 2017 at a drink party. After this Ralph Lauren invited both of them to the Met Gala Awards. In her wedding, Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren gown. Priyanka and Nick made a public appearance together for the first time at the Met Gala. The pictures of both of them became fiercely viral on social media.

Proposed to Priyanka in Greece

After that both of them started dating each other. Nick proposed Priyanka for marriage on the third date. Nick had decided that he wanted to make Priyanka his companion. He chose Greece to propose. A week ago, he bought the ring and proposed Priyanka for marriage on the occasion of her birthday. Nick had expressed his love by sitting on his knees. He said to Priyanka, can I wear this ring to you, can you make me the luckiest person in this world. It took only 45 seconds for Priyanka to say yes to the marriage proposal. Nick once told that when he saw Priyanka at the Met Gala event, he had fallen in love with her.