Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Outfits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Take Your Breath Away





Los Angeles: International star icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband and singer Nick Jonas have began to grace the Billboard Music Awards. The diva and her lover posed on the Billboard Music Awards’ carpet collectively. Priyanka Chopra appeared her sexiest greatest on this luxurious sheer nude plunge gown with a excessive leg slit by Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari jewellery. The actor wore an enormous shining metallic belt to boost her look. She wore delicate elegant make-up, with hair straightening. However, Nick Jonas went daring in a inexperienced swimsuit by Fendi. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Will increase Goal of Covid-19 Fundraiser to Rs 22 Crore: Folks Are Struggling, We Can Assist

Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram accounts to share footage of their outfits. Jonas additionally shared a collection of backstage footage from Billboard Music Awards 2021 as he hosts tonight! Priyanka Chopra is the presenter tonight, partly to assist Nick Jonas, who’s recovering from a cracked rib damage. Additionally Learn – BTS Melts The World With Their ‘Butter’ Efficiency At The Billboard Music Awards – Watch

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Outfit:

Right here’s What Nick Jonas Shared from 2021 Billboard Music Awards

A video of PeeCee has gone viral from the occasion the place she is seen welcoming Duran Duran to the Billboard Music Awards stage.