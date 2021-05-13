Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise $1mn for COVID-19 relief in India; actress announces new target set at $3 mn

Priyanka Chopra and husband Gash Jonas occupy effectively managed to just accept round $1 million to help people affected from COVID-19 in India. The fundraiser turned station up in affiliation with GiveIndia – an on-line donation platform. In Indian rupees, the amount stands at round Rs 7, 36, 28,200. Now, to help people additional, the couple has raised their fundraising target to $3 million which is a equal to Rs 22, 08, 80,100.

After reaching the target, Priyanka took to Instagram to thank everybody who has contributed to the set off. She added that even in these darkest days of historic earlier, humanity has triumphed and the duo is humbled with the strengthen they’re receiving from all of the process in which through the sector.

In her put up, the actor revealed that to date 14,000 people occupy made contributions to the fundraiser. The cash raised is being weak to organize oxygen concentrators, vaccine strengthen, and to help people who’re combating towards coronavirus in India.

She additional introduced, “We’re elevating the fundraising target to $3 Million and we all know that along with your help and strengthen, we’re in a position to understand this too. Thanks enraged about your strengthen and thanks @give_india for the unimaginable work that you could be perhaps be doing on floor (sic)”.

Followers throughout the globe praised her for standing as much as her nation in these making an attempt out circumstances.

Gash too shared a put up on social media thanking everybody who acquired proper right here forward to make a contribution. He moreover thanked these who helped them unfold the observe concerning the fundraiser.

India is for the time being going through an acute scarcity of oxygen, well being middle beds, and mandatory medicines amid the 2nd COVID-19 wave. Many celebrities occupy attain forward to organize these presents throughout a amount of states throughout the nation.