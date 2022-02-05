Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas seen in public for the first time after becoming parents photos went viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently seen roaming the streets of Los Angeles. Both have been spotted for the first time since becoming parents.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted in public for the first time since becoming parents. The couple was seen roaming the streets of Los Angeles on Friday, some photos of which are going viral on social media. In the photos, Priyanka is seen in a printed pink tracksuit Pehli Hui and Nick is seen wearing a checkered jacket paired with a black T-shirt.

As soon as these photos were shared on social media, his fans were showered with comments. Many also congratulated the couple on becoming parents and after a long time, they were very happy to see both of them together. A fan wrote in the comment ‘It was great to see both of them together after such a long time’. So the other said ‘mummy wishes daddy, always proud parents shower their little princess with lots of love’. At the same time someone wrote ‘Oh how cute, mother and father’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that they have given birth to a baby girl last month via surrogacy. Both had shared a note on Instagram, in which they wrote, ‘We are very happy to confirm that we have welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time because we want to be with our family. Thanks a lot’.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in the year 2018. At the same time, a few days ago the news of their separation was also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In fact, Priyanka had removed her husband’s name from her social media handle, leading to speculation that the two were separating. However, Priyanka had put an end to these rumors and said that she enjoys seeing all this that everything becomes so big for people.

Significantly, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. With this, he has recently completed the shooting of Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel’. Apart from this, he also has the film ‘Jee Le Zara’ being directed by Farhan Akhtar. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also going to be seen with him in this film.