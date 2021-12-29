priyanka chopra on marriage shah rukh khan Actor cricketer cricketer azharuddin businessman marcus swarovski know answer watch video

Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has now set her feet in Hollywood as well. After marriage, she shifted to America. Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018, but did you know that in the year 2000, Priyanka Chopra chose an Indian cricketer for marriage. Priyanka Chopra was elected Miss World in the year 2000 itself.

She was 17 years old at the time of Femina Miss India 2000. During this, a reply of Priyanka impressed the jury members a lot. The jury members included Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and billionaire businessman Marcus Swarovski.

During this, Shahrukh Khan asked a question about marriage to Priyanka. Its video is viral on social media. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is saying to Priyanka, ‘My question is a bit hypothetical, but who would you like to marry?’ For this, Shahrukh gave 3 options to Priyanka.

Shahrukh asked Priyanka, ‘If you were given the option of getting married, who would you choose between a great Indian cricketer like Azharuddin, a big businessman like Swarovski or a Hindi film actor like me, Shahrukh Khan.’

On this, Priyanka had chosen the cricketer. Priyanka had said in response, ‘I will pick a great Indian player, because when I return home or or they come home, I know that I will be there to support them. I will tell them that I am as proud of them as India is. I will be able to tell them that you have given your best. I will be very proud of my husband.

Upon hearing his reply, the host of the pageant, Malaika Arora, too could not live without being impressed. If we talk about Priyanka’s work front, then she was last seen in the film ‘The Sky is Pink’. Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf were in the lead roles with him in this film. Now Priyanka is going to be seen in a wedding comedy film with American actress Mindy Kelly.