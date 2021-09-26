Priyanka Chopra Photo: Nick Jonas just wow at Priyanka Chopra’s Global Citizen Look

Priyanka Chopra hosted the ‘Global Citizen Live’ event on Saturday, September 25 in Paris. Priyanka has shared some pictures and videos from the backstage of ‘Global Citizen Live’ in her Instagram stories. Which is going very viral on social media. Photos and videos shared by Priyanka from her social media account. In it she is seen in a sky and black dress. Sharing photos of her clothes, Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘An evening in Paris. Along with fans, her husband and singer Nick Jonas has also reacted to Priyanka’s post. Nick wrote, ‘Wow.’



Sharing the video on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, ‘I am here! Global Citizen Live Baby, in Paris. The actress also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. In which he is seen singing a Rocketman song. Priyanka further writes, ‘In the next 24 hours we will see together two important things in the world of politics, music and activism.’



Global Citizen Live is one of the events organized around the world to raise awareness about climate change, vaccine equality and drought. In conjunction with the UN General Assembly, concerts will be broadcast globally in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and other countries.

Ed Sheeran will perform with Elton John in Paris with Doja Cats, Black Eyed Peas and Stormji Support. And then there will be Femi Kuti in Nigeria, Alok in Rio and Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue in London. Billy Ilish, BTS, Coldplay will also be seen working on the show. “He wants to plant a billion trees,” said Global Citizen Live. Give one billion vaccines to the poorest countries and feed 41 million people on the brink of drought.

Global Citizen itself is working on a mission to end maximum poverty by 2030. Its app offers concert tickets to encourage users to put pressure on the government on issues of sustainability and equality. World Health Organization chief Tedros Gebreius has backed the latest campaign, insisting on vaccine equality.