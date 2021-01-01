Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra Announces Release Date Of Keenu Reeves Starrer Matrix 4 Trailer
Priyanka Chopra asked her fans to take one of the two pills. One blue and one red pill. After clicking on the bullet, users came across two different truths. If the user clicks on the red bullet, it goes to Yahya Abdul-Matin II’s voiceover. In which he says that it is the moment that you show us what the truth is that none of us know. It may be the first day of your life or your whole life, but if you want it, you have to fight for it.
Clicking on the blue bullet starts Patrick Harris’ voiceover. Where he says that it is very difficult to choose between reality and fantasy. The film also stars Keanu Reeves starrer Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Grof, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica U Lee Henwick.
#Priyanka #Chopra #Priyanka #Chopra #Announces #Release #Date #Keenu #Reeves #Starrer #Matrix #Trailer
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.