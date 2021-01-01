Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra meets Lara Dutta girl and celebrates 21 years of friendship

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had a special meeting with actress Lara Dutta and her daughter in London. Priyanka has shared a photo of this special meeting on her Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta first met in the Miss India 2000 pageant. The two have been friends ever since. The two actresses have been friends for 21 years. Priyanka Chopra has shared a photo with her friend Lara Dutta and daughter Saira.



Priyanka and Lara met each other after many days. The joy of meeting after so many days is evident on his face in the picture. While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘Whenever we meet. 21 years and counting. A friendship you can never miss. Lara Dutta the brightest star. Saira is like her mother Lara. Lots of love and lots of memories. ‘

Pradip Guha was the mentor of Priyanka and Lara in the Miss India pageant. Pradip Guha passed away last month. The two actresses then shared an emotional post on social media mourning his demise. Priyanka wrote in her post for Pradip Guha, ‘You have always been like a champion in our lives. Your random call for encouragement, your enthusiasm for life, and your ambition was something I have always appreciated. This loss is our personal loss. I will miss your voice and strength. You were one of my parents whom I considered my guru. You saw something in me that I didn’t know I had. ‘

In 2000, Lara won the Miss India crown and later the Miss Universe title. In the same year, Priyanka Chopra became the first runner-up in Miss India and later won the Miss World crown. Actress Dia Mirza was the second runner-up and she also won the title of Miss Asia Pacific. This was the first time that the three Miss India finalists won their respective international competitions.

After winning Miss Universe and Miss World, Priyanka and Lara made their Bollywood debut together in the style of Akshay Kumar. Recently, Priyanka sent a copy of her autobiography ‘Incomplete’ to Lara. In addition, Priyanka also wrote that thank you for being such a big part of my story.

From Priyanka Chopra to Sunil Shetty, who will be the best in the Bollywood version of ‘Black Widow’?

Priyanka Chopra did a photoshoot in Mangalsutra, people were outraged knowing the price!

VIDEO: When Priyanka Chopra became Superman, she put underwear on her pants!