Priyanka Chopra removed her surname from social media, then rumors of separation from her husband, actress’s mother told the truth

After marriage, Priyanka had put Nick’s surname with her name. Priyanka had written Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her official Insta page.

Global icon and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has removed the name of husband Nick Jonas written with her name. Seeing this, there was a stir among Priyanka’s fans. After marriage, Priyanka had put Nick’s surname with her name. Priyanka had written Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her official Insta page. But now Priyanka has removed Jonas written with her name. Priyanka has removed ‘Jonas’ from Insta as well as Twitter.

With this, the market of rumors heated up that there has been a rift between Nick and Priyanka. After this, news of their separation also started coming out on social media. Priyanka has not said anything in the matter so far. However, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra has broken the silence in this matter. Madhu Chopra, while denying such negative things, has said that – All these news are rubbish. It is just false rumors which are being spread.

Let us tell you, in the year 2018, Nick and Priyanka got married with pomp in Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra keeps sharing photos from her Insta account with husband Nick. On the special occasion of Diwali too, Priyanka shared the picture of Deepawali Puja with Nick. In the photo, Nick was seen holding Priyanka Aarti’s plate in hand. Priyanka celebrated Diwali for the first time at her husband’s house in the US.

The actress had told about this- ‘Our first Diwali together in our house. It will always be special. Thank you to all the family members who made this evening very special with me. You are all my angels. Thank you to all of you who gave so much respect to my culture, not only by dressing up and getting ready but also by dancing and singing like that, it felt like I was back home. And best husband and partner Nick Ilove you.’

Three years have passed since the marriage of Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The couple got married with pomp with Hindu and Christian customs on December 1, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. In this marriage, only special and close people were invited.