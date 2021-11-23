Priyanka Chopra says she is expecting and completes the joke with Nick Jonas | Priyanka Chopra announces pregnancy

Roast to Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra came on stage and appeared to roast Nick Jonas. She said that Nick and she have learned a lot from each other. Priyanka Chopra said, Nick has taught me to use Tik Tok and I have taught him how to make a good acting career. Priyanka Chopra also got a loud applause from her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Daniel Jonas. Rumors have often flown Significantly, for the last two years, rumors of Priyanka Chopra’s pregnancy have flown many times. Whenever Priyanka Chopra gains weight or is caught on cameras at the wrong angle, the news of her pregnancy blows up. Once Priyanka herself told that she ate more during the Christmas festival and people are now telling pregnancy due to the increased weight during the holidays. rumors of divorce Priyanka Chopra shook the whole world yesterday when she broke the news of her and Nick Jonas’ divorce. The reason was that Priyanka Chopra removed Nick Jonas’ surname from her social media and changed her name from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Priyanka Chopra. After this Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra denied the news of divorce. romance with nick On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra herself, bypassing all these reports, first changed her name from Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka, after that she also denied all the news while commenting on a picture of Nick Jonas. Commenting on this picture of Nick, Priyanka wrote – I want to die in your arms. READ Also Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Epic Reply To Khushi Kapoor As She Claims To Be Fathers Favorite --> -->

The reason for the divorce rumors was that recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed her surname Akkineni from her social media before divorcing Naga Chaitanya. After this she changed her name to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When Samantha did this there were rumors of their divorce which was denied by Samantha. But a few days later the divorce was announced. That’s why when Priyanka also removed Jonas surname from social media, people got scared. However, now seeing this promotional move of Priyanka, some fans breathed a sigh of relief while some are angry with her for this joke.

When Priyanka Chopra removed her surname Jonas, some people also believed that Priyanka was doing so for her upcoming film Matrix. Significantly, Priyanka Chopra is going to be seen in the next film of the famous Hollywood franchise Matrix. The film The Matrix Resurrections Worldwide is releasing on 22nd December 2021 and is going to compete with Ranveer Singh’s 83 in India.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood career, she is going to be seen in Excel Entertainment’s film Zee Le Zara. This film will be the female version of Zoya Akhtar’s famous film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which fans have been demanding for a long time. In this film, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be seen as best friends who go on a trip.