Priyanka chopra share her family photo on instagram gives glimpse of daughter nursery.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents. Priyanka Chopra has come to Instagram and has shown a glimpse of such a place related to her daughter that the fans are excited. Priyanka Chopra has been active on Instagram for a long time, where she keeps showing glimpses of special moments with husband Nick Jonas.

This time he has shared a box of many photos with the fans. Among these many photos, there is also a picture of the room where Nick and Priyanka’s lovely daughter is also present. Through this photo dump, Priyanka Chopra has shared the common but most special glimpse of her every day.

In this photo dump, Priyanka is sitting wearing ISRO’s T-shirt in the first picture. Along with this, she is also spending free me time with her husband Nick Jonas. Also she is enjoying fries. Among all these pictures of Priyanka, there is also a photo of her daughter’s nursery. In the photo you will see that the teddy bear is kept on one side.

On the other hand, many toys are kept. Amidst all these special things, a photo of little Gopal eating butter is also kept. Priyanka Chopra has also shared the photo of her family’s special and old member dogs Diana and Panda among the fans. If her fan commented on Priyanka’s photo by writing mommy, then someone has also called her a beautiful glamorous mom.

This first photo on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram has got more than 8 lakh likes. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child on 22 January. Priyanka became a mother with the help of surrogacy. Later it was reported that a daughter was born to Nick and Priyanka.

english summary Priyanka chopra share her family photo on Instagram and gives glimpse of daughter nursery, have a look here

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 16:54 [IST]