Entertainment

Priyanka chopra share her family photo on instagram gives glimpse of daughter nursery.

45 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Priyanka chopra share her family photo on instagram gives glimpse of daughter nursery.
Written by admin
Priyanka chopra share her family photo on instagram gives glimpse of daughter nursery.

Priyanka chopra share her family photo on instagram gives glimpse of daughter nursery.

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents. Priyanka Chopra has come to Instagram and has shown a glimpse of such a place related to her daughter that the fans are excited. Priyanka Chopra has been active on Instagram for a long time, where she keeps showing glimpses of special moments with husband Nick Jonas.

This time he has shared a box of many photos with the fans. Among these many photos, there is also a picture of the room where Nick and Priyanka’s lovely daughter is also present. Through this photo dump, Priyanka Chopra has shared the common but most special glimpse of her every day.

Priyanka chopra

In this photo dump, Priyanka is sitting wearing ISRO’s T-shirt in the first picture. Along with this, she is also spending free me time with her husband Nick Jonas. Also she is enjoying fries. Among all these pictures of Priyanka, there is also a photo of her daughter’s nursery. In the photo you will see that the teddy bear is kept on one side.

On the other hand, many toys are kept. Amidst all these special things, a photo of little Gopal eating butter is also kept. Priyanka Chopra has also shared the photo of her family’s special and old member dogs Diana and Panda among the fans. If her fan commented on Priyanka’s photo by writing mommy, then someone has also called her a beautiful glamorous mom.

Priyanka chopra

This first photo on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram has got more than 8 lakh likes. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child on 22 January. Priyanka became a mother with the help of surrogacy. Later it was reported that a daughter was born to Nick and Priyanka.

  • capture 1645254576

    On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a cute picture!

  • arjan2 1645094245

    Exclusive Interview: How will films be made if they do not earn at the box office – Arjan Bajwa

  • priyanka chopra pregnant 1642950046

    Priyanka Chopra’s daughter delivered 12 weeks ahead of time, Taslima asked how is the readymade baby feeling?

  • nickpriyanka 1637641071

    Before Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood stars have also resorted to surrogacy – from Shahrukh Khan to Sunny Leone

  • priyanka chopra mother 1642791645

    Priyanka Chopra became a mother, shared the good news on Instagram, there were rumors of pregnancy for a long time

  • 1642418048

    Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers!

  • pc3 1642240148

    Priyanka Chopra’s killer photoshoot for the year 2022, transparent dress set on fire, 5 photos

  • 1640853042

    Priyanka Chopra has many great projects for fans, international powerhouse will explode soon!

  • priyankanick2 1639806223

    Priyanka Chopra was furious for speaking Nick Jonas’s wife, said – cannot take India out of me

  • priyankachopra 1639735153

    Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a desi style in The Matrix Resections, the look is going viral!

  • harnaazsandu 1639377311

    Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu as soon as she became Miss Universe, these stars also said Congrats!

  • untitled 1637906452

    Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

english summary

Priyanka chopra share her family photo on Instagram and gives glimpse of daughter nursery, have a look here

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 16:54 [IST]

#Priyanka #chopra #share #family #photo #instagram #glimpse #daughter #nursery

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Farmers Case Repeal Anchor Aman Chopra Got Angry On BJP Leader Rajkumar Chahar As He Said Government Took Decision For Country

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment