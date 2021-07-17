Priyanka Chopra Shared Photo Before Birthday On Instagram | Priyanka Chopra was in the mood even before the birthday, showed her beautiful figure in a swimsuit

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra Birthday) is already in the mood before her birthday and has shared very sexy photos on her social media. The actress has shared some photos wearing a swimsuit, in which she is looking beautiful.

Priyanka seen in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday on 18 July. To celebrate her birthday, Priyanka has come in the vacation mood and shared photos in a beautiful swimsuit. Priyanka is seen taking a sunbath in the photos. She is wearing a black color swimsuit and her pet dog is also seen in these photos.

Priyanka to be seen in Citadel

Let us tell you, Priyanka Chopra is going to be seen in ‘Citadel’ soon. Recently, he shared a picture from the set, in which there was blood on his face. This upcoming series of Priyanka is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo who directed Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War. Fans are quite excited to see Priyanka in this series. It stars Richard Madden in the lead role with Priyanka.

Announcement was made in 2018

So far no information has been revealed about the release date of this series. Let us inform that the announcement of this series was made in 2018, but then due to Kovid, its shooting could not start on time. Priyanka Chopra herself wrote while announcing it, “Excited to work with Russo Brothers and Richard Maiden. Citadel will be a tremendous franchise.

